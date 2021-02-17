MGM Resorts Announces Expanded Hours for Several Properties
Entertainment MGM Resorts International Donald Wood February 17, 2021
MGM Resorts International announced it would resume 24/7 hotel operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage resorts, effective March 3.
MGM Resorts revealed the changes as interest in travel to Las Vegas has increased, causing the company to reverse its previous decision to shut down the properties on mid-week days where decreased business volumes were expected.
Officials also said several of the MGM Resorts’ popular live entertainment shows would return to the stage in February and early March, but days and hours of operation at all venues will vary.
“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said. “We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so.”
As the properties expand their operating hours, they will continue deploying MGM Resorts’ Seven-Point Safety Plan, a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Key initiatives in the plan include employee screening, temperature checks, COVID-19 testing for employees, mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, plexiglass barriers, handwashing stations, contactless check-in, the use of electrostatic sprayers and more.
For more information on MGM Resorts International
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS