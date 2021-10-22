MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
Entertainment MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021
The gameday experience in Las Vegas is like no other, and more and more travelers are discovering this through MGM Resorts' lively Stadium Walk.
Allegiant Stadium, home of the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders, is just a short walk from several marquee MGM properties, including Delano, Luxor and Mandalay Bay. However, fans are sure to make plenty of stops on their way to the game.
Their first will undoubtedly be the free Bud Light Beer Garden, which boasts a buzzing atmosphere and an unrivaled tailgating experience. Located between Hacienda and Las Vegas Blvd, the beer garden features food and beverage from MGM premier restaurants such as Public House, Beerhaus, Diablo's Cantina and International Smoke by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry as well as exciting games and music.
The party starts four hours prior to kickoff and continues through the conclusion of the event, during which guests can sip local craft beer and cocktails and chow down on game day favorites like burgers, wings and savory sausages.
Visitors can also look forward to interactive football challenges and life-sized Jenga and chess; live DJ entertainment and sports-betting suites from BetMGM in addition to special appearances by professional sports legends.
Plus, guests can place their bets and hit a hot streak at Mandalay Bay or Luxor ahead of time or even after the game if they're in a celebratory mood.
MGM Resorts also offers special VIP experiences for visitors looking to elevate their game day experience on the Stadium Walk, including all-you-can-eat and drink pregame packages and private suite setups in the aforementioned beer garden featuring air-conditioned interiors and private food and beverage service, among other perks. The $99 VIP All You Can Eat & Drink package includes buffet access and unlimited drinks while the M life VIP Experience features private VIP Clubhouses and two-level suites.
The fun doesn't end after the final whistle either as MGM Resorts guests won't be forced to sit in traffic. Instead, they can return to the Stadium Walk and quickly make their way back to one of MGM's stellar restaurants, lounges or casinos to wind down with fellow fans before heading out on the Las Vegas Strip.
The NFL's Raiders still have six home games remaining on their regular-season schedule, including a primetime showdown with the rival Kansas City Chiefs on November 14 and a season-ending clash with their division foe Los Angeles Chargers on January 9. Visitors can also experience the Stadium Walk ahead and during UNLV Rebels college football games and other big events.
For more information, visit MGMResorts.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS