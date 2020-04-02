Nevada Extends Casino Closures Through April
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 02, 2020
Nevada has extended its closure of casinos and other nonessential businesses through April 30 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of nonessential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you to stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary," Gov. Steve Sisolak said via the Las Vegas Sun.
Sisolak originally ordered all nonessential businesses across the state to close for 30 days on March 17.
MGM Resorts International and other casino owners and operators suspended operations at the same time.
"While this will undoubtedly have a significant negative effect on our business in the near-term, we are well-positioned to emerge from the current crisis in light of our strong liquidity position and valuable asset portfolio," said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts in a statement last month. "We are currently making very difficult decisions, but believe these will be in the best interest of the Company long-term."
Despite the challenges, many hotels and resorts continue to make their rooms available to healthcare workers and others impacted by COVID-19.
