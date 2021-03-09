Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure To Debut October 1
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 09, 2021
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is set to debut this fall, and details are coming out on what the special experience will look like.
The “Little Chef” is cooking up quite the experience at EPCOT, where Disney’s latest attraction will be revealed on October 1, 2021.
Guests will “shrink” to Remy’s size and scurry around Gusteau’s famous restaurant on a wild adventure based on the Academy Award-winning Pixar film “Ratatouille.”
The ride is found in EPCOT’s recently enhanced France Pavilion which will also open on the same day. Here guests will find a fanciful version of Paris complete with sweet treats from La Crêperie de Paris, also opening on October 1.
The attraction, restaurant and pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT.
If October 1, 2021, sounds like a familiar date, it’s because the opening of this new EPCOT attraction coincides with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, "The World’s Most Magical Celebration." The 18-month-long event will feature even more new experiences at Walt Disney World’s four theme parks.
