New Roller Coasters Coming to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Patrick Clarke September 12, 2019
Exciting new thrill rides are coming to Central Florida next year.
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay plan to introduce new roller coasters in 2020. The former will debut the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida with the Ice Breaker roller coaster while the latter will welcome the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world in the new-look Iron Gwazi.
Plus, nearby Adventure Island will launch America’s first dual-tailspin water slide in the Solar Vortex. All three rides are slated for spring 2020 openings.
Certainly not for the faint of heart, Iron Gwazi will reach heights of 206 feet, feature a pulse-pounding 91-degree drop and achieve blistering top speeds of 76 mph.
"Iron Gwazi is the evolution of a classic wooden coaster into a modern icon," said Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "From the bones of the original Gwazi, a new legend rises, reaching taller heights and faster speeds, delivering the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens."
Meanwhile, Ice Breaker is named after the icy Arctic summits and will have guests' hearts racing with four backward and forwards launches culminating in a reverse launch into a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle. The ride will be located near the Wild Arctic Attraction and will have a conservation partner in the Alaska SeaLife Center.
Finally, Solar Vortex will be a family-friendly raft ride reaching speeds of 20 mph as riders swirl through two open tailspin features.
SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Annual Pass Members will enjoy exclusive ride time on all three attractions.
Contact your travel agent or visit SeaWorldOrlando.com or BuschGardensTampa.com for more information.
