NostalgiaCon Announces First Wave of Panels, Celebrity Q&As and Programming

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 24, 2019
You’ve heard of ComicCon?
Well, get ready for NostalgiaCon.
It will be a trip back to the 1980s in late September when organizers host a convention dedicated to ‘80s pop culture with a growing list of speakers, panels, programs and Q&As with some of the more noteworthy celebrities and pundits from the era.
The event will be held in California for 23 hours over two days on Sept. 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Any possible name you could think of that defined the 1980s is likely to be there, either as a one-off or as part of a group panel. That includes:
* A panel discussion of ‘Musings and Crazy Remembrances from the Original MTV VJs’ featuring Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter, the first time the threesome has ever appeared at a convention together.
* A panel entitled ‘Of Time Travel and Taxis: A Sit-down with Christopher Lloyd,’ featuring the star of the hit film “Back to the Future” and the TV show “Taxi.”
* A ‘WKRP in Cincinnati Reunion’ with stars Loni Anderson and Howard Hessman.
* Remember taking your cassettes and making MixTapes? Well, the event will feature an ‘80s Mixed Tape Night Concert’ with such musical artists as The Sugar Hill Gang, Monie Love, TKA, Dokken, and Doug E Fresh. More closing night musicians are expected to be added.
There are nearly a dozen panels expected over two days.
Talent that will speak, sign photos and autographs include: Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”), Val Kilmer (“Top Gun” and “Real Genius”), Steve Guttenberg (“Police Academy”), John Schneider and Catherine Bach (“The Dukes Of Hazzard”), Charlene Tilton, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray (“Dallas”) and more.
For more information go to the NostalgiaCon website.
