Pixar Pier Celebrates Imagination at Disney California Adventure Park
Entertainment June 28, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The world of Inside Out comes alive at Disneyland.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
All things Pixar are celebrated in an even larger way at the Disneyland Resort since Pixar Pier debuted at Disney California Adventure Park on June 23, 2018. Celebrating its first anniversary in summer 2019, this themed land has now opened Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, a new attraction that takes guests on a “sense-ational” spin. This completes all four imaginative neighborhoods, where beloved Pixar stories and characters come to life with the thrilling Incredicoaster, Jessie’s Critter Carousel and Pixar Pal-A-Round attractions, along with Pixar-inspired food, the Lamplight Lounge, plus exciting entertainment and more.
Guests enter the wonderful worlds of Pixar through a dazzling marquee that leads to four whimsical neighborhoods at this seaside waterfront. The first themed neighborhood is Incredibles Park, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “The Incredibles” and home to the Incredicoaster, the first ride-through attraction in the world to feature beloved characters from “The Incredibles” franchise. The Incredicoaster takes guests on a super adventure with the Parr family to chase after the elusive baby Jack-Jack, a storyline that will connect with fans of Disney and Pixar’s film, “Incredibles 2.” Music, lighting, special effects, exciting character figures and distinctively colored vehicles add to the thrills on this super-speedy coaster, the fastest attraction at the Disneyland Resort.
Adjacent to Incredibles Park is Toy Story Boardwalk, a neighborhood with the popular Toy Story Mania! attraction and its 4D carnival games. Along the boardwalk, guests may meet Bo Beep, Woody’s long-lost friend from “Toy Story 4.” On Jessie’s Critter Carousel, guests of all ages may hop aboard a sweet woodland creature inspired by the vintage television show, “Woody’s Roundup” from “Toy Story 2,” and go for a spin.
Next to Toy Story Boardwalk is the charming seaside Pixar Promenade, which celebrates a collection of favorite Pixar stories. The iconic Mickey’s Fun Wheel has been transformed to the Pixar Pal-A-Round, taking guests up high to enjoy the beautiful sights of Pixar Pier from 24 freshly-decorated gondolas – each one adorned with a Pixar pal. Pixar Promenade also features the new Games of Pixar Pier, where guests can test their skills and win a prize at colorful pay-for-play game booths: La Luna Star Catcher, Heimlich’s Candy Corn Toss, WALL•E Space Race and Bullseye Stallion Stampede. Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff is also in Pixar Promenade, offering delightful confections such as saltwater taffy, rainbow cotton candy and Memory Makers.
Just past Pixar Promenade is Inside Out Headquarters. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s film “Inside Out,” this neighborhood features another new family-friendly attraction, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind. Guests hop aboard one of eight Memory Movers to help Riley’s emotions – Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear – sort through the memories being collected. To complement the playful atmosphere, Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to create five music tracks, one for each of Riley’s emotions. Guests may also meet Joy and Sadness near the new Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind attraction.
Fans looking for food and beverage with a side of story will enjoy the Lamplight Lounge, an elegant yet fun gathering place for the entire family near the entrance of Pixar Pier. Lamplight Lounge serves a menu of California casual gastro-pub cuisine that is playfully presented, along with unique signature cocktails. The seaside lounge contains a full bar with picturesque waterfront views of Paradise Bay from both upstairs and downstairs.
Lamplight Lounge celebrates the creativity, inspiration and personalities of the artists and storytellers who have brought Pixar stories to life. Guests will discover the artistic marks that Pixar “regulars” have left throughout the lounge, including concept art, a quick sketch on a coaster, memorabilia and collectible toys of beloved Pixar characters. Along with lunch and dinner, guests are also enjoying brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at Lamplight Lounge.
Creative food and beverage locations extend all along Pixar Pier, with stories and menu items inspired by Pixar films. Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, already a fan favorite, is inspired by the lovable and not-at-all-abominable monster from “Monsters, Inc.” and it serves delicious soft-serve cones and parfaits. Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums in Incredibles Park features baby Jack-Jack’s favorite treat for guests to enjoy. At Toy Story Boardwalk, guests will sample the fare at Poultry Palace and Señor Buzz Churros. Poultry Palace, which looks like the fun, oversized meal box and juice box featured in the Pixar short, “Toy Story Toon: Small Fry,” offers delicious turkey legs and chicken drumsticks. Señor Buzz Churros offers the quintessential Disneyland Resort treat. Further along the path at Pixar Promenade, guests discover Anger from “Inside Out” at Angry Dogs, a spot where the more Anger burns with rage, the hotter the hot dogs get.
The remaining areas of the original Paradise Pier – including Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumping Jellyfish, Goofy’s Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – become a new land called Paradise Gardens Park.
SOURCE: Disneyland Resort press release.
