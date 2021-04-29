Puerto Rico Attraction Sets Guinness World Record
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz April 29, 2021
Puerto Rico’s TOROVERDE Adventure Park, located in Orocovis, has become the official Guinness World Records holder for the longest bicycle zip wire, called the ToroBike.
The ToroBike circuit measures 1,057 feet and 3 inches (322.25 meters) long. With four tree-shaped platforms, the circuit allows for four bicyclists to ride the bikes together above the trees, taking in the views of the coast and the region's beautiful mountains.
The ride opened on April 28 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and Guinness World Records certificate presentation.
“Puerto Rico’s natural beauty and attractions make it a spectacular destination for all those who visit. Today the Island has the honor of recognizing Puerto Rican company TOROVERDE’s achievement in securing a Guinness World Records title. As a government, we are proud to support the tourist attraction of TOROVERDE in its new development and world-class vision,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi.
TOROVERDE Adventure Park welcomes over 200,000 people each year. It plans to complete its second phase of the ToroBike circuit in 2022 by adding an outdoor dining room featuring locally roasted coffee and freshly baked bread.
“With the inauguration of ToroBike, we continue to expand the portfolio of world-class offerings and promote the multiplier effect of tourism operations in all regions of the island,” said the executive director of Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), Carlos Mercado Santiago.
For more information on the adventure park, click here.
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS