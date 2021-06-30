RunDisney Returns With In-Person Events in 2021-2022
Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 30, 2021
RunDisney announced its events for the 2021-2022 season as well as a return to in-person races.
Walt Disney World will host four on-site races with virtual options for runners.
The first event kicks off in November with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz. Races take place November 4-7, 2021. Training starts on July 4, 2021, with proof of time due on August 17.
Registration opens to Club runDisney gold and platinum members on July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET and general registration begins on July 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Runners can choose a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or the Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon).
The theme for this year's race is "Wickedly Delicious," showcasing Disney villains. With the return of in-person events also comes the return of the Post-Race Party at Epcot. The post-race event offers after-hours access to Epcot during the International Food & Wine Festival. Tickets for the party are included for those running the half-marathon. Those running other weekend races and family and friends of race participants can purchase party tickets for $89.
The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place January 5-9, 2022. Training has already begun and times are due on October 12, 2021.
The theme for this year's marathon is the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend will take place February 24-27, 2022, and will feature a new Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga event inside the Magic Kingdom in front of Cinderella Castle.
In the spring, runners can participate in the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend presented by Otterbox, which takes place March 31 to April 3, 2022. This event takes the place of Star Wars Rival Run Weekend and will have a different theme each year. The 2022 theme has not yet been announced.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS