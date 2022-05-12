Saudi Arabia to Debut Its First Water-Themed Park
Saudi Arabia unveiled plans for its first water-themed park, which will be located in Qiddiya near the capital city of Riyadh.
The 62-acre Qiddiya Water Theme Park is being developed by Orlando-based entertainment development company Falcon’s Creative Group in partnership with the Qiddiya Investment Company, a firm that is developing Qiddiya as a capital of entertainment, sports and culture.
An opening date has not yet been announced.
Featuring a sustainable design, the waterpark will be equipped with 22 rides and attractions, 17 food-and-beverage and retail outlets, as well as nine zones paying tribute to Qiddiya’s indigenous animals, including Entry Gate, Camel Rock, Dub Grotto, Wave Wadi, the Den, Viper Canyon, Arabian Peak, the Herding Grounds and Surf Lagoon.
The waterpark will also include “competition-level facilities for water sports enthusiasts – including the first-ever surfing and white-water rafting experiences,” officials said.
“Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be unlike any other existing waterpark, with environments that take guests to amazing locations and an atmosphere that enables them to truly escape,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond, the parent company of Falcon’s Creative Group.
“We are honored to bring not only deep development experience, including past projects in Dubai, but also industry-leading technology prowess to create an entertainment experience that is truly game-changing.
“This is also an exciting and unique opportunity for us to participate in the ongoing transformation in Saudi Arabia and to set a new benchmark in water theme parks and family entertainment for others to follow.”
