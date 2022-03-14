Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Mon March 14 2022

SeaWorld San Diego Opens New Emperor Roller Coaster

Donald Wood March 14, 2022

SeaWorld San Diego's new roller coaster, Emperor.
SeaWorld San Diego's new roller coaster, Emperor. (photo via SeaWorld San Diego Media)

SeaWorld San Diego announced its newest roller coaster, Emperor, has officially opened to the public.

Considered one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022, SeaWorld San Diego debuted the attraction as part of a special ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Puck the Penguin and live performances by The Waddlers and the Funky Feathers.

SeaWorld San Diego’s nonprofit conservation partner Penguins International was also on hand to share in the celebration, while a portion of Emperor Hazy IPA and Emperor merchandise sales in will go to them to help support their cause.

The new Emperor coaster was named after the world’s largest penguin and mimics its underwater diving ability. The ride climbs to 153 feet in the air before dangling riders at a 45-degree angle and dropping them down a 14-story facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour.

Riders experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and a flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows.

“Our Annual Pass Members had a special opportunity to ride Emperor ahead of the grand opening, and it's been great to hear all the positive feedback and enthusiasm surrounding our new ride,” SeaWorld San Diego President Jim Lake said.

“Emperor brings all-new thrills to the park, being the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California and our first ever dive coaster at SeaWorld San Diego,” Lake continued. “We're so grateful to our guests for their patience and we can't wait to have them come take the dive and experience Emperor firsthand.”

To complement the Emperor experience, theme park visitors can sample the limited release Emperor Hazy IPA from Mike Hess Brewing, which was inspired by the ride and only available at SeaWorld San Diego.

In addition, guests are encouraged to visit Penguin Encounter, the only place in North America where they can see Emperor penguins in-person.

