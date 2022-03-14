SeaWorld San Diego Opens New Emperor Roller Coaster
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Donald Wood March 14, 2022
SeaWorld San Diego announced its newest roller coaster, Emperor, has officially opened to the public.
Considered one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022, SeaWorld San Diego debuted the attraction as part of a special ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Puck the Penguin and live performances by The Waddlers and the Funky Feathers.
SeaWorld San Diego’s nonprofit conservation partner Penguins International was also on hand to share in the celebration, while a portion of Emperor Hazy IPA and Emperor merchandise sales in will go to them to help support their cause.
The new Emperor coaster was named after the world’s largest penguin and mimics its underwater diving ability. The ride climbs to 153 feet in the air before dangling riders at a 45-degree angle and dropping them down a 14-story facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour.
Riders experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and a flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows.
“Our Annual Pass Members had a special opportunity to ride Emperor ahead of the grand opening, and it's been great to hear all the positive feedback and enthusiasm surrounding our new ride,” SeaWorld San Diego President Jim Lake said.
“Emperor brings all-new thrills to the park, being the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California and our first ever dive coaster at SeaWorld San Diego,” Lake continued. “We're so grateful to our guests for their patience and we can't wait to have them come take the dive and experience Emperor firsthand.”
To complement the Emperor experience, theme park visitors can sample the limited release Emperor Hazy IPA from Mike Hess Brewing, which was inspired by the ride and only available at SeaWorld San Diego.
In addition, guests are encouraged to visit Penguin Encounter, the only place in North America where they can see Emperor penguins in-person.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, San Diego
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS