SeaWorld San Diego Unveils Video Preview of California's Tallest, Fastest and Longest Dive Coaster
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Patrick Clarke February 15, 2022
SeaWorld San Diego's Emperor—dubbed the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California—will open on March 12.
To celebrate, SeaWorld has released a special point-of-view video preview of the new ride in 4K ultra-high-definition resolution.
Paying homage to the Emperor penguin, which is the world’s largest penguin, the coaster was designed to mimic the species’ amazing underwater diving ability.
Upon opening next month, Emperor will also be the only floorless dive coaster in California. With their feet dangling, riders will plummet down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop accelerating to more than 60 mph before encountering a series of twists and turns along the nearly 2,500-foot-long track. The only configuration of its kind in North America, Emperor can entertain 18 riders at a time via three, six-person rows.
In addition to the new coaster, SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in North America where travelers can experience Emperor penguins in person.
Visitors to SeaWorld San Diego from March 12 on can also ride for a good cause as a portion of proceeds from sales of penguin merchandise at the Emperor retail store will be donated to Penguins International to support the organization's conservation, education and research efforts.
