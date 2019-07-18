Shania Twain Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency
Entertainment July 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Now is the time to seize your opportunity to see global icon Shania Twain live Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
One of music's most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Vegas Residency, opening at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Shania will serve as creative director for her new Las Vegas show, combining her three-decade-long career with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold-out global NOW tour.
This country rebel at heart will push the boundaries in Vegas, just as she always has done, taking fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles. The Zappos Theatre is a 7,000-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment venue that has hosted residencies of musical icons like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and many more.
With one of the largest proscenium openings in the United States and a 2,200 square-foot high-definition LED wall, the Zappos Theatre is a perfect setting for a general session. Group buy-outs are available, along with exclusive VIP tables with bottle service provided by Drai's Management Group.
The 23 performances going on sale are:
Dec. 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18
March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
June 2020: 3, 5, 6
General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.
All shows begin at 8 p.m. Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be donated to Shania Kids Can.
Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in time of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, group activities as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.
For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com
SOURCE: Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino press release.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS