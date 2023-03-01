Six Flags Announces New Theme Park Attractions, Events for 2023 Season
The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced its lineup of roller coasters, family rides, water attractions, experiences and events for the 2023 season.
Six Flags Great Adventure will debut a brand-new area for our young thrill seekers, dubbed Splash Island, while Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Six Flags Over Georgia will open the world’s first single-rail racing coasters, the KID FLASH Cosmic Coasters.
The all-new KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster is coming to GOTHAM CITY this summer! pic.twitter.com/GY12DGMoXO— Six Flags Over Georgia (@sfovergeorgia) March 1, 2023
Six Flags Fiesta Texas will also unveil its 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art esports arena and campus, ESIX Gaming. The property’s water park will also add a collection of 11 individual water slides and raft rides for younger guests.
“These new attractions are an exciting opportunity to ramp up the joy of our parks to a whole new level,” Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said. “We can't wait to share these fun and thrilling experiences with our guests, giving them reasons to visit us multiple times per year.”
Six Flags Mexico and Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec announced several exciting new events this year, including the Heroes y Villanos Fest, Music & Party Fest and Gaming & Coaster Fest, as well as new Fun Walks after the parks close.
Other debuts include Six Flags White Water’s Caribbean Cove, Six Flags Over Texas’ AQUAMAN: Power Wave coaster, Six Flags St. Louis’ family coaster called Rookie Racer and Six Flags New England’s Dino Off Road Adventure.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to explore our parks, discover something fresh and exciting, and create new memories with their families,” Bassoul continued.
The theme park company also revealed events taking place across its properties, such as Scream Break, the 2nd annual Oktoberfest, Kids Boo Fest, Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park. Add new eateries and food options, and even the foodies in the group will be satisfied.
