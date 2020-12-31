Some Rides at Disney World Reopen to Full Capacity
Rich Thomaselli December 31, 2020
A handful of attractions at Walt Disney World have been given clearance to operate at full capacity, after almost six months of reduced riders because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WDW reopened in July after shutting down completely in mid-March.
Following a report from Walt Disney World News Today that showed rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, and Avatar Flight of Passage using all seats, a Disney spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Wednesday that due to the rides' design, they were allowed to accommodate more guests at a time in cooperation with local health authorities.
"This measured, deliberate approach has allowed us to evaluate and adjust along the way, as circumstances and the recommendations of health authorities and experts evolve," the spokesperson told T+L of the park's initial reopening. "Due to these attractions’ designs and additional ventilation, we are now boarding every ride seat."
But no other precautions have been trimmed back. While in line, social distance markers spread guests out, and all rides are disinfected throughout the day.
According to T+L, Universal Orlando’s Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and The Incredible Hulk coasters have been operating at full capacity since September.
Universal was asked on Twitter about all seats being occupied and responded:
We have been planning toward this for months as part of the next step of our reopening procedures, and we are applying everything we have learned so far. We've briefed local health officials about our plans, and they have let us know they are comfortable with us moving forward.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 11, 2020
Separately, all four of Disney World’s theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom – were apparently sold out for the New Year’s holiday. The resort’s Theme Park Reservation Availability calendar showed no open availability, according to Fox News.
Theme park reservations have become mandatory for visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to guest capacity limits. The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Chapek reportedly announced its Orlando-based theme parks would operate at 35 percent capacity.
