Super Nintendo World Now Open at Universal Studios Japan
Entertainment Laurie Baratti March 18, 2021
At Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, the long-awaited opening of the park’s new Super Nintendo World took place today, with both young and adult guests alike queuing up to be the first to experience its life-sized Mushroom Kingdom. Fans of all ages were sporting Mario’s signature red hat or were decked out in other Nintendo-themed attire, CNN reported.
The first costumed characters to greet guests—Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad—came straight from the video-game giant’s iconic ‘Mario’ franchise. Due to current COVID-19 protocols, guests are able to take photos and interact with their favorite characters (who even speak in their video-game voices) but aren’t allowed to touch them. By way of comparison, Disney parks aren’t permitting character photos or up-close interactions amid the pandemic.
Many fans were most excited to try ‘Koopa's Challenge’, the world’s first real-life Mario Kart racing experience, which equips guests with augmented-reality headsets that put them in the middle of the virtual action. The other attraction that’s open during the land’s initial rollout is ‘Yoshi’s Adventure’, where riders hop aboard a Yoshi-shaped vehicle and embark on a treasure hunt with Toad.
On top of offering conventional rides, Super Nintendo World itself works as an immersive, real-world gaming field, in which attendees can compete against each other. Mimicking the video-game action, visitors can jump up to punch “question blocks” to get virtual coins. Power-up Bands are also available for purchase—wristbands that link to a smartphone app, where users can store the virtual coins and keys they collect. Of course, gift shops sell exclusive Nintendo-themed souvenirs and wearable merchandise, and onsite eateries and snack carts stand ready to satisfy guests’ cravings.
Super Nintendo World’s development took over six years, and its construction cost half a billion dollars. And, while its opening was delayed after plans for a summer 2020 debut were thwarted by COVID-19, it might be well-positioned to attract guests who took up video-games as an escapist activity during lockdowns.
For Nintendo, the venture represents the start of its expansion from video games and consoles into the wider entertainment industry. By moving into the production of mobile games, movies, theme parks and merchandise and cashing in on decades’ worth of accrued intellectual property, "They are in a decades-long strategy of going from being a video game company to an entertainment company," David Gibson, an analyst at Tokyo-based Astris Advisory, told CNN.
Because Japan’s borders are still closed to international travelers, only domestic visitors will be able to enjoy the park for a while. The 'state of emergency' declaration was only lifted earlier this month in Osaka and remains in place in Tokyo.
While Super Nintendo Worlds are also planned for Universal’s parks in California, Florida and Singapore, it’s still uncertain when those will debut, especially given the difficulties theme parks are facing amid the ongoing pandemic. The land’s planned opening at Universal Orlando has reportedly been pushed back to 2025.
For more information, visit super-nintendo-world.usj.co/en.
