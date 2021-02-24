Universal Orlando Offering 40 Percent Off Spring Vacation Packages
Entertainment Donald Wood February 24, 2021
Universal Orlando Resort is getting ready for the spring by offering up to 40 percent when booking a vacation package.
The theme park company announced that travelers booking for a family of four could save 40 percent on a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package starting at $1,388, after savings.
The limited-time offer includes four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, home to immersive experiences such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Guests will also receive four-night accommodations at the Cabana Bay Beach Resort, which features retro-themed rooms, a lazy river, two zero-entry pools, a 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley and the Bayliner Diner.
Travelers who stay at the Universal hotel will also receive access to the theme parks an hour before the general public, complimentary transportation and delivery of purchased merchandise to their hotel.
To qualify, customers must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates in the vacation package and the booking must be completed by April 19 for travel through June 24. Universal noted that blockout dates and restrictions apply
Travel advisors and agents can now begin booking the vacation package for clients or visit UniversalTravelAdvisors.com for additional options with weekend dates.
