Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Wed February 24 2021

Universal Orlando Offering 40 Percent Off Spring Vacation Packages

Entertainment Donald Wood February 24, 2021

Universal Orlando
PHOTO: Universal Orlando logo. (photo via Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando Resort is getting ready for the spring by offering up to 40 percent when booking a vacation package.

The theme park company announced that travelers booking for a family of four could save 40 percent on a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package starting at $1,388, after savings.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Ko’okiri Body Plunge, Volcano Bay Universal Orlando Resort Sets Reopening Date for Volcano... Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Announces Discounts, Packages for... Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resort Universal Orlando Announces New Details for Mardi Gras 2... Entertainment

Family at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Announces Special Offers for 2021 Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Reaches Capacity Multiple Times During... Entertainment

The limited-time offer includes four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, home to immersive experiences such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests will also receive four-night accommodations at the Cabana Bay Beach Resort, which features retro-themed rooms, a lazy river, two zero-entry pools, a 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley and the Bayliner Diner.

Travelers who stay at the Universal hotel will also receive access to the theme parks an hour before the general public, complimentary transportation and delivery of purchased merchandise to their hotel.

To qualify, customers must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates in the vacation package and the booking must be completed by April 19 for travel through June 24. Universal noted that blockout dates and restrictions apply

Travel advisors and agents can now begin booking the vacation package for clients or visit UniversalTravelAdvisors.com for additional options with weekend dates.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park

Disney California Adventure Park's New Ticketed Experience...

TravelPulse Podcast: The Latest on the Cruise Industry

gallery icon Disney World Announces Details for 50th Anniversary Celebration

MGM Resorts Announces Expanded Hours for Several Properties

Disneyland Teams Up With Local Non-Profits To Help the Community

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS