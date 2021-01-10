Theme Parks Show Optimism for 2021
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli January 10, 2021
Between new rides, new experiences and altogether new destinations, the theme park industry has big plans for 2021.
In a fun and informative article, Travel + Leisure takes a look at the optimism of the industry and what some of the big players have planned for 2021.
Make sure to check out the full story, as well as TravelPulse’s breakdown of the new park attractions and entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World, but here are a few of the things going on.
Disneyland Resort: Snow White's Enchanted Wish
Bringing back the old school. This attraction ws part of Disneyland when it first opened up in 1955 as Snow White’s Scary Adventures. Suffice to say, the new ride will be far happier and more upbeat.
Universal Orlando: Jurassic World VelociCoaster
A brand new roller coaster that will be sure to grab the attention of coaster enthusiasts and just everyday fans alike. Two launches, a 360-degree barrel roll above the lagoon, and Universal's steepest coaster drop yet.
Universal Studios Hollywood: The Secret Life of Pets, Off the Leash
The date to this opening was the spring of 2020 but, well, we all know what happened there. Hence the optimism to open in 2021 with an interesting premise that casts customers as stray puppies wandering New York City.
Universal Studios Japan: Super Nintendo World
Non-gamers will love it. Gamers are already beside themselves in anticipation of the Feb. 4 opening. You can even ride Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed attractions and eat some Nintendo-inspired snacks.
Universal Beijing Resort
The new park will combine popular Universal attractions and film franchises with new experiences "designed to reflect China's cultural heritage," according to a release shared with Travel + Leisure. The theme park will feature seven themed lands, including the wildly popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness.
Legoland New York Resort
Set to open this year in Goshen, NY, set in the beautiful Hudson Valley region and about an hour north of Manhattan. The theme park will have seven different themed lands and over 50 family-friendly shows, rides, and attractions, including the Lego Factory Adventure Ride, an innovative dark ride that will transform guests into Lego mini-figures
