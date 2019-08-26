Last updated: 03:48 PM ET, Mon August 26 2019

Tickets On Sale for New Cirque du Soleil Show at Disney World

Entertainment August 26, 2019

Disney Cirque du Soleil in Disney Springs.
PHOTO: Disney Cirque du Soleil in Disney Springs. (photo courtesy Walt Disney World)

WHY IT RATES: The original creation will debut at Disney Springs and celebrate Disney animation through Cirque’s signature style. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

You May Also Like

New Entrance at Epcot Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Theme Park Battle in... Eric Bowman

Disney gallery icon All the Biggest Disney Parks, Resorts and Cruise Line...

Disney, Star, Wars Disney Unveils New Star Wars Hotel Experience, New... Entertainment

Hilton Orlando Disney Springs Area (© 2018 Hilton) Seven Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offering Special... Hotel & Resort

Disney World, Halloween, Mickey New Happenings This Fall at Walt Disney World Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products have announced tickets are on sale for the highly anticipated new show coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The yet-to-be-named production, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering will open for previews March 20, 2020, and officially premiere April 17, 2020. The show will take residency at Disney Springs. Tickets information is available online at Disneyworld.com.

This original creation coming to Disney Springs celebrates the art of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil’s signature way, with a tribute to the craftsmanship that makes Disney so extraordinary. It will transport the audience into the world of Disney animation with new original acrobatic sequences, dazzling choreography, musical masterpieces and whimsical characters.

Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, stated: “We have joined forces with Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios to create a show that combines Disney animation and heart with the unique artistry and theatrical sensibility of Cirque du Soleil. We are honored to be the first company trusted to work and create around these classic Disney characters in this unique way.”

“For more than 60 years, we’ve been bringing Disney stories and characters to life in our theme parks around the world,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Now, our teams at Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios have joined with Cirque du Soleil to create an entirely new experience that will wow Walt Disney World guests and bring timeless, enchanting Disney stories to life in an unforgettable new way.”

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products first teamed up to bring La Nouba to the stage at Disney Springs (then Downtown Disney) in 1998. Twenty years later, the two organizations are excited to be working together on a new project.

For more information on show tickets, dates and pricing, visit Disneyworld.com.

SOURCE: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products press release.

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

Christopher Lloyd

NostalgiaCon Announces First Wave of Panels, Celebrity Q&As...

LISTEN: Last-Minute Labor Day Deals and More on the TravelPulse Podcast

Universal Studios Hollywood Swings Open The Curse of Pandora’s Box

Disneyland to Feature New Exclusives This Halloween

LEGOLAND Florida Resort Announces Event Details for a Fun-Filled Holiday Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS