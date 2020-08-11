Travel Advisors Talk About the New Disney Experience
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 11, 2020
There’s no question that visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida has changed.
Hasn’t everything?
The coronavirus pandemic has created a new world order, even for theme parks and sporting events.
But a group of travel advisors who were invited to experience Disney World since it reopened after a four-month shutdown are here to tell you that while some things have changed – hand-washing stations, hand sanitizers, social distancing measurements – the most important thing about WDW hasn’t.
“The magic is back, the magic is still here, the magic never left,” said one agent.
Here’s a quick video produced by Disney Travel Professionals showing that Disney is still, well, Disney.
