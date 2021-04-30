'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' Returns for New Season
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 30, 2021
The hit series "Traveling with Denella Ri’chard" will return for a third season this spring, The Wiggins Agency announced this week.
Premiering Sunday, May 9 on the CJC Network and CW South Florida (WSFL), the third season will be aptly themed "Traveling the World Again" as it coincides with more people around the world embracing COVID-19 vaccinations and an increase in consumer confidence to book travel. What's more, the 30-minute weekly series has been picked up for American Airlines' in-flight programming, allowing passengers to stream mid-flight starting in June 2021.
Viewers at home can watch the new season on Sunday evenings globally via the CJC Network at 8:30 p.m. ET and again at 11:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday mornings, the Traveling with Denella Ri'chard can be seen at 10 a.m ET on the CW South Florida (WSFL).
"We are absolutely thrilled with the continued success of Traveling with Denella Ri’chard. Recent Nielsen ratings revealed it is the number one show on the CW South Florida (WSFL) on Sunday mornings with an audience reach of nearly two million households. We are proud to be one of the few television productions that have been able to travel and film on location (domestically and internationally) in 2020 and 2021," Don Wiggins, President & CEO of The Wiggins Agency, said in a statement. "Additionally, we are ecstatic to announce that as of June 2021, you can watch Traveling with Denella Ri’chard, while flying on American Airlines in-flight programming."
Traveling with Denella Ri'chard follows Ri'chard, an award-winning travel industry executive and television personality as she explores some of the world's most sought-after destinations as well as hidden gem locales, revealing what travelers can expect when they visit right now and in the future. In each episode, Ri'chard highlights the fascinating local culture, can't-miss sites and attractions and also highlights the many health and safety protocols in place to keep visitors safe.
Visit TravelingWithDenella.com for more.
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS