TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Summer Travel Outlook

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 20, 2022

TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the industry, including air travel woes, big cruise news and so much more.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Chris Davidson, Executive Vice President of MMGY Travel Intelligence. Davidson shares insights into MMGY's recent summer edition of the Portrait of the American Traveler as well as how the lifting of the pre-departure testing rule to enter the U.S. is impacting traveler's decision-making.

The interview with Davidson begins at the 14:40-minute mark.

