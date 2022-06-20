TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Summer Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 20, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the industry, including air travel woes, big cruise news and so much more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Chris Davidson, Executive Vice President of MMGY Travel Intelligence. Davidson shares insights into MMGY's recent summer edition of the Portrait of the American Traveler as well as how the lifting of the pre-departure testing rule to enter the U.S. is impacting traveler's decision-making.
The interview with Davidson begins at the 14:40-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
