TravelPulse Podcast: Air Travel – What You Need to Know Right Now and for the Near Future
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 16, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the proposed tax break credit for travel and how airlines are cracking down and making sure guests wear masks during their air travel.
Later, the two are joined by Scott Keyes, founder of ScottsCheapFlights.com.
Keyes shares his insight into the airline industry and provides great knowledge for travelers, from their passenger rights to cheap flight destinations and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS