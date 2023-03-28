TravelPulse Podcast: Aviation Innovations
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 28, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello to discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including a potential air passenger bill of rights, ChatGPT's impact on travel, and more.
Later, Costello shares his insights into the latest aviation innovations and what the future holds for air travel. He also talks about the latest with space travel and the stories that have stood out to him after covering the aviation industry for nearly 20 years.
The aviation discussion begins after the 9-minute mark.
