TravelPulse Podcast: Big Cities, Big Entertainment Helping Travel Bounce Back

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 01, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including his thoughts from attending Global Travel Marketplace, the big news in aviation and much more.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media. Together the two discuss the resurgence of tourism in big cities and how entertainment is playing a key role in the industry's recovery.

The interview with Fernandez begins just after the 11-minute mark.

