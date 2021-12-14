TravelPulse Podcast: Current State of the Tour Operator Industry
December 14, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including new travel advisories for top destinations and big changes in the air travel sector.
Later, hear Bowman's interview with Terry Dale, USTOA President and CEO. Dale shares insight into the current trends and key issues facing tour operators now and heading into 2022.
