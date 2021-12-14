Last updated: 04:23 PM ET, Tue December 14 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: Current State of the Tour Operator Industry

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 14, 2021

In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including new travel advisories for top destinations and big changes in the air travel sector.

Later, hear Bowman's interview with Terry Dale, USTOA President and CEO. Dale shares insight into the current trends and key issues facing tour operators now and heading into 2022.

