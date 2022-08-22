Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Mon August 22 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: How Business Travel is Bouncing Back

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 22, 2022

The TravelPulse Podcast logo
TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big cruises news and the government's decision to create a website to help air travelers find out what they're owed if their flight is delayed or canceled.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media. Together the two discuss their recent business travel experiences and how the industry is recovering in this area.

The interview with Fernandez begins near the 13-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Hollywood Adds Jordan Peele Movies to Terror Tram at...

TravelPulse Podcast: Current Trends Shaping the Traveler’s Mindset

Brazil Park Partnering with NBA on Entertainment Center

Universal Orlando Announces Original Haunted Houses for Halloween Horror Nights

Experience Adventure and Adrenaline at Acapulco's Xtasea Park

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS