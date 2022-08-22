TravelPulse Podcast: How Business Travel is Bouncing Back
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 22, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big cruises news and the government's decision to create a website to help air travelers find out what they're owed if their flight is delayed or canceled.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media. Together the two discuss their recent business travel experiences and how the industry is recovering in this area.
The interview with Fernandez begins near the 13-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
