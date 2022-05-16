TravelPulse Podcast: How To Save Money on Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 16, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including destinations dropping mask mandates, Southwest's big plans for the future and more.
Later, Doncsecz shares insights on how to save money for travel. As an expert travel advisor, Doncsecz helps save his clients money on big trips. He details tips every traveler should know, as well as advice for how fellow travel agents should approach budget and money with their clients. The money-saving tips discussion begins around the 18-minute mark.
