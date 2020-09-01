TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in the Dominican Republic
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 01, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
Later, Bowman shares his experience on what his flight was like from Atlanta to the Dominican Republic and his insights into what he's seen so far at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana.
