Last updated: 05:39 PM ET, Mon May 11 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: The Domestic Travel Rebound & COVID-19 Travel Updates

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 11, 2020

The TravelPulse Podcast is back with a special Monday episode.

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan break down the latest trending topics in the travel industry.

What's happening with Disney World? What's the latest airline and cruise industry news? What do travel advisors need to know? All this and more on today's episode.

Later in the show, the hosts are joined by Visit Philadelphia President & CEO of Jeff Guaracino to discuss the future of domestic travel post-COVID-19 as well as what's happening in the City of Brotherly Love.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

