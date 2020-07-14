TravelPulse Podcast: The New All Inclusive Resort Experience
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 14, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including Disney World reopening and what's buzzing the cruise world. Eric also shares his experience flying Spirit Airlines over the weekend and how air travel has changed, but some things still remain the same.
Later, the two are joined by Kim Cook of LoveToTravel for an in-depth look at the changes taking place at all-inclusive resorts. Cook recently visited a few all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Mexico and offers up advice for travelers as well as the travel advisors who sell them. The interview begins near the 22-minute mark.
