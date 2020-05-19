TravelPulse Podcast: The Refund Controversy
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 19, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the top trending topics in the travel industry.
Hear the latest news on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting travel, as well as which countries are planning to re-open to tourism in June and July.
Later in the show, the two are joined by James Thornton, Chief Executive Officer at Intrepid Group to discuss the refund controversy that is shaking up the travel industry.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
