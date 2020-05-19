Last updated: 07:03 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: The Refund Controversy

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 19, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Happy #TravelTuesday!

The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the top trending topics in the travel industry.

Hear the latest news on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting travel, as well as which countries are planning to re-open to tourism in June and July.

Later in the show, the two are joined by James Thornton, Chief Executive Officer at Intrepid Group to discuss the refund controversy that is shaking up the travel industry.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Travelers wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in China

Disney CEO Believes People Will Need Time to Adjust to...

Elvis’ Graceland Reopening to Visitors

Disney Springs Announces Needs to Know for Phased Reopening on May 20

Holiday World Theme Park to Reopen in June

Walt Disney Company Clears Latest Safe Reopening Hurdle

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS