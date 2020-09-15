Last updated: 04:10 PM ET, Tue September 15 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Expert, TV Host Samantha Brown Joins the Podcast

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 15, 2020

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the latest news in the cruise industry, a new commission package for travel advisors and more.

Later, the two are joined by Samantha Brown, a travel expert and TV host formerly with the Travel Channel and now hosting the Emmy award-winning “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Brown shares her thoughts on how the pandemic has changed her view of travel, the importance of working with a travel advisor and more. The interview begins at the 16:55 mark.

