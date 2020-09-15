TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Expert, TV Host Samantha Brown Joins the Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 15, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the latest news in the cruise industry, a new commission package for travel advisors and more.
Later, the two are joined by Samantha Brown, a travel expert and TV host formerly with the Travel Channel and now hosting the Emmy award-winning “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Brown shares her thoughts on how the pandemic has changed her view of travel, the importance of working with a travel advisor and more. The interview begins at the 16:55 mark.
