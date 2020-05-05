TravelPulse Podcast: Trending Travel Topics and Celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 05, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast and celebrating Cinco de Mayo this week.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, such as the TSA considering taking temperatures, US travel releasing guidelines for re-opening travel businesses, and so much more.
Later, the two are joined by Jenny Cagle of Elm Grove Travel. Cagle shares her insights into owning her own business as well as her recommendations for traveling to Mexico.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more information on Mexico, United States
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS