Universal Announces New Florida Theme Park Will Debut in 2023

Entertainment Donald Wood October 28, 2019

A rendering of Universal’s Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort
PHOTO: A rendering of Universal’s Epic Universe. (photo courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort)

Comcast officials said during an earnings call that Universal’s third theme park in Orlando, Epic Universe, is scheduled to open in 2023.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said that while officials revealed the theme park would open in 2023, they would not provide any further information on which month or season the park could open.

Epic Universe will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles the theme park company’s total available acreage in Central Florida. In addition to the new park, the property will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts announced in August. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

When Epic Universe opens, the company will hire an additional 14,000 team members as part of the new theme park, including professional, technical, culinary and other specialized positions.

For theme park enthusiasts, TravelPulse broke down everything travelers hope to see from Epic Universe when it opens to the public, including hopes for a Nintendo Land in the United States and new elements from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter franchise.

