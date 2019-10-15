Universal Orlando Announces Bourne Stuntacular Show for 2020
Entertainment Donald Wood October 15, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday a new show dubbed The Bourne Stuntacular will debut at Universal Studios Florida in spring 2020.
The live-action stunt show will be based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster Bourne film franchise and was designed to blur the lines for guests between stage and cinema in a hybrid form of entertainment.
Universal Orlando visitors will follow Jason Bourne as he works to escape the villains pursuing him through thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn.
The Bourne Stuntacular will feature live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen that will make it impossible for guests to discern where the live-action ends and the cinema begins.
When it debuts, the stunt show will be found on the streets of Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida in the former location of Terminator 2: 3-D attraction. The Bourne Stuntacular is billed as family-friendly.
According to Orlando Weekly, Universal Orlando accidentally leaked details about the stunt show Monday when annual passholders received details before they were supposed to be released to the public.
