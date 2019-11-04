Universal Orlando Announces Dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2020
November 04, 2019
While Christmas music has already started, Universal Orlando Resort officials revealed the theme park is looking forward to next year when it announced the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2020.
The 30th anniversary of the world’s premier Halloween event will run for 39 select nights between Thursday, September 10 and Saturday, October 31, 2020. The event will feature new scares and reimagined haunts inspired by the past.
Universal officials revealed the 2020 Halloween spectacular would also include 10 brand-new haunted houses, five bone-chilling scare zones, live entertainment and more.
Halloween Horror Nights began as a three-day event in 1991 but has morphed into one of the most anticipated parts of the October holiday. Elaborately-themed haunted houses based on everything from classic horror movies and cult favorites to original abominations created by the twisted minds behind the event bring Halloween to life.
Between the movie-set level details and trained scare-actors, Universal Studios has helped turn Halloween Horror Nights into a global phenomenon that can also be experienced at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore.
Officials from Universal Orlando said more information about Halloween Horror Nights 2020 would be revealed next year. The details and dates for the October spectacular at other Universal parks will be announced in the months ahead.
