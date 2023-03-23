Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Thu March 23 2023

Universal Orlando Announces Details for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

March 23, 2023

Halloween Horror Nights.
Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando Resort announced that the 2023 edition of Halloween Horror Nights would take place across a record-breaking 44 nights this fall.

Running on select nights between September 1 and October 31, the premier Halloween event will unleash 10 new haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures and outrageous entertainment.

Travelers are now able to plan the ultimate fall getaway with a variety of offers, including single-night event tickets, event upgrades and a vacation package that allows them to explore the theme park in the day and Halloween Horror Nights after the sun sets.

Guests can save up to $200 with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the Halloween event, five days of admission to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, and accommodations at one of the property’s themed hotels.

Single-night event tickets start at $85.19 per person.

Visitors can also take their fun to the next level with event upgrades, including the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, R.I.P. Tour experience and Behind the Screams Tour.

In addition, Halloween Horror Nights will feature a menu inspired by the event’s sinister lineup, retail locations selling themed merchandise and Universal Orlando’s most exciting rides.

