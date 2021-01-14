Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Thu January 14 2021

Universal Orlando Announces New Details for Mardi Gras 2021 Festivities

Entertainment Donald Wood January 14, 2021

Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras 2021.
PHOTO: Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras 2021. (photo via Universal Orlando Media)

Universal Orlando Resort announced its first-ever Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration will launch on February 6 and continue through March 28.

The festivities will be inspired by Carnaval festivities across the world and will feature more than 70 dishes and beverages from 13 locations. The park will also be decked out in vibrant decorations themed after the biggest celebrations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Royalton Saint Lucia

Caribbean Destinations and Sellers Scramble To Adjust To CDC...

Work is underway to develop a vaccine for this new strain of coronavirus

Some Travelers Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine When Available

Meditation at sunrise

WTTC Releases Mental Health Guidelines To Help Travel and...

Tropical Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Proactive Response To Latest CDC Announcement

Universal Orlando will also offer visitors the first-ever opportunity to get up close with intricately-detailed Mardi Gras floats stationed throughout the theme park. In addition, guests will experience energetic dancers, stilt performers, brass band musicians, countless beads and a themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store.

The culinary journey will feature fan-favorite Cajun cuisine from New Orleans, classic Carnaval dishes from the Caribbean islands, iconic dishes from European nations and other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.

Universal Orlando’s culinary team will also offer Carnaval-themed menu options at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

For travelers concerned about safety, Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on screening, spacing and sanitization. The practices will be in full effect during the Mardi Gras 2021 festivities.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: When Will We Cruise in 2021?

EPCOT’s Newest Exhibit Will Debut in February

Disneyland to Host Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Disney World Will Soon Offer Early Theme Park Entry to Select Guests

Theme Parks Show Optimism for 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS