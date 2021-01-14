Universal Orlando Announces New Details for Mardi Gras 2021 Festivities
Universal Orlando Resort announced its first-ever Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration will launch on February 6 and continue through March 28.
The festivities will be inspired by Carnaval festivities across the world and will feature more than 70 dishes and beverages from 13 locations. The park will also be decked out in vibrant decorations themed after the biggest celebrations.
Universal Orlando will also offer visitors the first-ever opportunity to get up close with intricately-detailed Mardi Gras floats stationed throughout the theme park. In addition, guests will experience energetic dancers, stilt performers, brass band musicians, countless beads and a themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store.
The culinary journey will feature fan-favorite Cajun cuisine from New Orleans, classic Carnaval dishes from the Caribbean islands, iconic dishes from European nations and other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.
Universal Orlando’s culinary team will also offer Carnaval-themed menu options at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort hotels.
For travelers concerned about safety, Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on screening, spacing and sanitization. The practices will be in full effect during the Mardi Gras 2021 festivities.
