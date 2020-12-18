Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Fri December 18 2020

Universal Orlando Opens Newest Hotel Ahead of Holidays

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 18, 2020

Universal's Dockside Inn and Suites.
PHOTO: Universal's Dockside Inn and Suites. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

The travel world is still feeling the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but travelers have a new hotel option if they hit the road with the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest property.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites opened to the public for the first time this week and is the second hotel in the destination’s Value category, joining sister property Surfside Inn and Suites.

Prices for the Dockside Inn and Suites start at just $77 per night.

The new resort adds 2,050 guest rooms to Universal’s portfolio and features standard rooms and spacious two-bedroom suites, as well as exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission.

In addition to suites and theme park access, guests can experience casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the all-American Pier 8 Market, specialty cocktails at the Sunset Lounge, two pools and more.

Dockside Inn and Suites is Universal’s eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, providing Universal Orlando guests with a variety of hotel options for every budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits.

