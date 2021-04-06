Universal Orlando Announces Opening Date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster
Entertainment Donald Wood April 06, 2021
Universal Orlando Resort announced Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, will make its debut to the general public on June 10.
Located at the Islands of Adventure theme park, the VelociCoaster was conceived and designed by the Universal Creative team in partnership with filmmakers from the award-winning Jurassic World film franchise.
The original cast from the movies will reprise their roles as part of the new attraction—including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong—immersing guests in an extreme adventure through the raptor paddock and beyond with the films Velociraptor pack: Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo.
Guests will be greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the new roller coaster before they board the ride and come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables.
The VelociCoaster will reach speeds that top out at 70 miles per hour, heights of 155 feet, an 80-degree drop and a series of intense maneuvers along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track. The ride will also boast a dynamic environment inspired by the “Jurassic World” films, surrounded by intricately detailed rock work and lush landscaping.
Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines. Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.
