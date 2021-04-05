Universal Orlando Extends Mardi Gras Celebrations
Universal Studios Florida has extended its Mardi Gras celebrations to May 2, 2021, due to popular demand.
Guests to the park will be able to eat an incredible array of international foods, like pholourie from Trinidad & Tobago, picadillo empanadas from Puerto Rico and a crawfish boil from New Orleans.
Visitors can purchase a tasting lanyard, which for $55 provides access to sample ten international dishes. Lanyards are available at all tasting locations, as well as the Universal Studios Reservation Cart.
Lighting up the streets of the park are colorful pirate-themed floats, as well as music, dancers and beads all throughout the area. Visit the Music Plaza Stage to enjoy live music with an adult beverage or meal. Also available now is the Krewe Crawl Scavenger Hunt, which awards scavengers with a prize at each location, as well as the Mardi Gras Tribute Store.
Guests must wear face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking; restaurants are also modified to allow for social distancing, with bigger spaces in between tables. Social distancing markers are located throughout the park.
Travelers booking a trip to Universal Orlando can also currently take advantage of 40 percent off spring vacation packages.
