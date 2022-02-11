Last updated: 06:30 PM ET, Fri February 11 2022

Universal Orlando Eliminates Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Entertainment Janeen Christoff February 11, 2022

Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts
Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando has changed its policy on masks. The Orlando, Florida, resort will no longer require guests who are fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors. The change goes into effect on February 12, 2022.

The news comes two months after Universal Orlando began requiring mask-wearing again as the Omicron variant started to spread around the country.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks indoors.

The mask policy also applies to Universal's team members. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks onstage, backstage, indoors or outdoors. Those who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a face-covering at all times while on the property.

