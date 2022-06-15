Universal Orlando Executive Talks Epic Universe, Travel Advisors and More
Entertainment Eric Bowman June 15, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort continues to shine in innovative ways.
After all, when you're located in the theme park capital of the world you have to be able to consistently deliver to keep the travelers coming back.
We recently caught up with Eric Marshall, Senior Vice President of Destination Sales for Universal, at IPW in Orlando, Florida, to get his insights on the latest happenings at Universal Orlando.
TP: What is your message or advice to travel advisors?
EM: Well I think what I would say is we are seeing the demand come back, in fact, we've seen the demand come back. This is an incredible time to come visit Orlando. It's an incredible time to come visit theme parks. We've built a lot of things that they haven't seen because of the pause and you know, we're just excited about where we're headed.
TP: What's new and exciting at Universal Orlando?
EM: So in the last couple of years, we have opened several new experiences - Hagrids Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which is an incredible attraction in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We've opened the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which goes 70 miles an hour and 155 feet in the air. We've opened the Bourne Stuntacular, which is I think the best show that we've ever done here in Orlando and is a great mix of technology, live-action, it's just a really incredible experience. We've expanded our hotel footprint, we now have over 9000 hotel rooms here so we've been very very busy.
TP: What can you tell us about the new Epic Universe theme park?
EM: Well, we're not talking much about it yet, but what I can tell you is it's on 750 acres and it is gonna be an incredible expansion for us. It just speaks I think, and this is really a message I would give to travel advisors, it speaks to how optimistic and certain we are of the health of the business and the people's desire to travel.
