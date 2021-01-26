Universal Orlando Announces Discounts, Packages for Military Members
January 26, 2021
Universal Orlando Resort has launched the first-ever Military Freedom Pass to show members of the military how much the theme park cares about their service.
The Military Freedom Pass offers active duty, retired military members and their families the chance to enjoy two or all three theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, plus options to upgrade into exclusive military vacation packages.
Military members and their families can also enjoy more than 50 immersive experiences across the three theme parks, annual events such as Mardi Gras 2021 and multiple dining, shopping and nighttime entertainment experiences.
As part of the 2021 Military Freedom Pass, military members and their families can purchase a 2-Park pass for $199.99 per adult or a 3-Park pass for $234.99 per adult, available through December 27 for use by December 31.
Each Military Freedom Pass comes with no blackout dates.
Universal Orlando is also offering exclusive vacation package upgrades, including the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package. Both include the Military Freedom Pass, allowing guests to visit all year long.
In addition, military members and their families are eligible to receive a discounted rate at all Universal Orlando hotels, including up to 40 percent off their room rate at Cabana Bay Beach Resort.
Earlier this year, Universal Orlando announced a selection of special offers designed to entice travelers to visit in 2021.
