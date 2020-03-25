Universal Parks Extend Closure Date Due to Coronavirus
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli March 25, 2020
Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort had hoped to re-open its gates by the end of this month after closing on March 15 due to the spread of the coronavirus.
That optimism was great, but it won’t happen.
Universal has announced that both parks and their respective CityWalk attractions will now remain closed through April 19, according to the Hollywood publication Deadline.
“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority,” Universal said in a statement. “This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.”
The virus has escalated in the last week in the United States. The country has more than 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 800 deaths. Globally, there are nearly 400,000 cases and 16,000 deaths.
Virtually every theme and amusement park in the world has closed its doors. There is no word yet as of publication time whether Walt Disney World in Orlando or Disneyland in California also plan to extend is reopen date beyond April 1, but the Mouse House might not have a choice. At least, not in Florida.
On Tuesday, Orange County, Fla. Mayor Jerry Demings announced he will sign a stay-at-home executive order that will go into effect on Thursday, March 26, at 11 p.m. Orlando, home to Disney World, is located in Orange County.
