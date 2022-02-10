VIDEO: Watch the Turkish Airlines 2022 Super Bowl Commercial
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 10, 2022
Turkish Airlines today is unveiling a new global advertising campaign, anchored by 30-second and 60-second commercials that will be featured during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI telecast on NBC.
It will be the first time back advertising on the Super Bowl in two years for Turkish Airlines, which had previously taken prominent spots in the game and was the title sponsor of the pregame program one year.
This year’s cost for a 30-second ad during the game is $7 million, an all-time high.
Turkish Airlines is one of the few travel-related companies that decided to advertise around the big game, which is far and away network television’s most viewed program on an annual basis.
The carrier said that on the heels of a successful year of increased demand and recovery for the airline industry, it is launching the new campaign around a familiar name – award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, who was also the face and voice of a 2017 global ad campaign by Turkish Airlines.
This time, the tagline of the campaign is “We Are All Connected,” and the concept of the idea centers around Pangea. The belief is that Pangea existed as a super-continent on Earth during prehistoric times, with a contiguous land mass that connected the seven continents as we know them today. Theoretically, people could travel from the Americas to Asia to Africa with no impediments such as crossing an ocean.
Freeman is seen sitting in a Turkish Airlines plane, narrating a captivating, inspiring message about reunification and reconnection of people and their worlds.
The campaign’s concept pays homage to Turkish Airlines’ extensive connectivity as the global carrier that flies to more countries than any other airline,
“After months of creative ideation and production, we’re glad to share our Pangea campaign that features Morgan Freeman with the world during the most watched sporting event on the global calendar,” said Professor Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee. “Travelers are increasingly hopeful and enthusiastic to safely explore new destinations or reunite with loved ones, and as a leading global airline, we hope to spark inspiration and instill confidence as we strive to reconnect the world.”
Here is the 30-second spot:
