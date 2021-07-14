Vrbo To Give Away 30 Vacations During New Contest
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2021
Vrbo has launched the Vrbo Reunion Contest, which will give away a free vacation to a lucky winner and their families and friends every day for an entire month.
Participants must follow Vrbo on Twitter or Instagram, then post a photo of themselves with the person they’ve missed the most using the #VrboReunionContest in their captions and explain why they miss them the most. Participants must be eighteen years or older.
The contest runs from now to August 13, 2021. Each day, a new winner will be announced, giving plenty of vacations to deserving participants. The vacations are worth $5,000 and are for stays in Vrbo home rentals anywhere within the United States.
“Grandparents want to kiss their grandchildren. Aunts and uncles want to hug their favorite nieces and nephews. Families are ready to travel again and finally see their loved ones face-to-face,” said Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo. “We want to ensure this year is filled with as many joyful, laughter- and tear-filled reunions as possible because we’ve all been waiting a long time to see our favorite people again."
For more information, please visit Vrbo.
