Walt Disney World Resort Reveals Opening Date for New TRON Coaster
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz January 10, 2023
Guests at Walt Disney World Resort can step into the high-adrenaline world of “TRON” beginning April 4, when the new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise opens to the public in Magic Kingdom.
The attraction continues the story after “TRON: Legacy,” the ride being a part of the story as one of the two gateways into a digital world called the Grid; the first of these portals is located at Shanghai Disneyland, at the TRON Lightcycle Power Run attraction.
The new TRON roller coaster ride will be one of the fastest at any Disney theme park.
Guests can enjoy a Lightcycle race on Team Blue against the Grid’s Team Orange; the goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates to win.
Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members may be invited to special preview opportunities prior to the attraction’s April 4 debut.
Walt Disney World Resort also announced that it will bring back its Nighttime Spectaculars beginning April 3. “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom, while “EPCOT Forever” will be performed in EPCOT before it’s replaced by an all-new nighttime spectacular later this year.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS