WATCH: Coors Light Wants to Send You to Your Zoom Background
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 30, 2020
If you thought that background of Fiji or the Roman Colosseum or the Andes or the Pyramids you used while on Zoom meetings during the pandemic was just a pipe dream, think again.
Coors Light is holding a contest where five lucky winners will get a free trip to the background destination of their choice.
“After all this time at home, we’re all a little guilty of daydreaming about the trips we’ll take in the future,” Marcelo Proenca Pascoa, Coors’ vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “This campaign gives people something to look forward to, and it might just help to keep our daydreaming in check.”
To enter, all you have to do is visit the Coors Light website and upload a screenshot of yourself with a video chat background. Any U.S. resident 21 or older can enter once daily through Oct. 1.
The winners will be chosen at random.
According to Fox News, this isn’t the first time the brand has offered a giveaway during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Coors Light announced it would give away 500,000 cans of beer to people stuck at home who “could use a beer.”
“We wanted this campaign to continue helping our drinkers feel refreshed and hopeful, and when it came to making this ad in particular, we didn't have to sacrifice creativity to keep our teams, production, and talent safe,” Pascoa said of the ad campaign entitled ‘Made To Chill.’
